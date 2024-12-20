© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
What holiday music means to you

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published December 20, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
For many of us, music is an important part of the holiday season: the joy of singing with others, passing songs on to our children, the sentiment conveyed in our favorite carol. It’s also a very special Talk of Iowa tradition: pianist and composer Dan Knight joins the show once again to play the role of holiday juke box. Listeners share a story about their favorite holiday songs and Knight plays them.

Guest:

  • Dan Knight, Steinway Artist, jazz pianist, composer, lecturer and Iowan
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
