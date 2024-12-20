What holiday music means to you
For many of us, music is an important part of the holiday season: the joy of singing with others, passing songs on to our children, the sentiment conveyed in our favorite carol. It’s also a very special Talk of Iowa tradition: pianist and composer Dan Knight joins the show once again to play the role of holiday juke box. Listeners share a story about their favorite holiday songs and Knight plays them.
Guest:
- Dan Knight, Steinway Artist, jazz pianist, composer, lecturer and Iowan