Listeners share love stories and songs with pianist Dan Knight
Whether it's romantic or platonic, love is all around during February. Pianist Dan Knight highlights this feeling by playing listeners' favorite love songs.
A Talk of Iowa tradition returns the week before Valentine's Day, as pianist and composer Dan Knight joins host Charity Nebbe to hear listeners share their most love-filled memories, and perform the songs associated with them.
Guest:
- Dan Knight, Steinway pianist, composer, and Iowan