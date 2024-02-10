© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa
Talk of Iowa

Listeners share love stories and songs with pianist Dan Knight

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshKate Perez
Published February 10, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Whether it's romantic or platonic, love is all around during February. Pianist Dan Knight highlights this feeling by playing listeners' favorite love songs.

A Talk of Iowa tradition returns the week before Valentine's Day, as pianist and composer Dan Knight joins host Charity Nebbe to hear listeners share their most love-filled memories, and perform the songs associated with them.

Guest:

  • Dan Knight, Steinway pianist, composer, and Iowan
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio.
