© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI (90.9 FM)
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Busting myths about race in Iowa

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published December 14, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

There’s a new Iowa history book that is designed to fill in some important gaps in the way Iowa history is traditionally taught and understood. Three of the many contributors to Represent: Racism and Resistance in Iowa join host Charity Nebbe to talk about how the book is intended to debunk some long held myths about Iowa.

Guests:

  • Katy Swalwell, co-founder Past Present Future Publishing
  • Lisa Covington, director of Iowa’s Ethnic Studies Leadership Academy
  • Leah Slick Driscoll, social studies teacher at the Meskwaki Settlement School
Tags
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingRaceEducation
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content