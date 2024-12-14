Busting myths about race in Iowa
There’s a new Iowa history book that is designed to fill in some important gaps in the way Iowa history is traditionally taught and understood. Three of the many contributors to Represent: Racism and Resistance in Iowa join host Charity Nebbe to talk about how the book is intended to debunk some long held myths about Iowa.
Guests:
- Katy Swalwell, co-founder Past Present Future Publishing
- Lisa Covington, director of Iowa’s Ethnic Studies Leadership Academy
- Leah Slick Driscoll, social studies teacher at the Meskwaki Settlement School