Your guide to children's books this holiday season
George Bernard Shaw said, “Make it a rule never to give a child a book you would not read yourself.”
A book may be the perfect gift to give to the children in your life, but there are so many choose from. As the gift-giving season begins, three book lovers joined Charity Nebbe on Talk of Iowa and shared their favorite kids’ books of the year.
Guests:
- Devin Redmond, Iowa City-based teacher and librarian
- Janeé Jackson-Doering, youth service coordinator, the State Library of Iowa
- Terri LeBlanc, co-owner and operations manager, Swamp Fox Bookstore in Marion