© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI (90.9 FM)
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Your guide to children's books this holiday season

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanDanielle Gehr
Published November 28, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

George Bernard Shaw said, “Make it a rule never to give a child a book you would not read yourself.”

A book may be the perfect gift to give to the children in your life, but there are so many choose from. As the gift-giving season begins, three book lovers joined Charity Nebbe on Talk of Iowa and shared their favorite kids’ books of the year.

Guests:

  • Devin Redmond, Iowa City-based teacher and librarian
  • Janeé Jackson-Doering, youth service coordinator, the State Library of Iowa
  • Terri LeBlanc, co-owner and operations manager, Swamp Fox Bookstore in Marion
Tags
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingHolidaysChildren
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content