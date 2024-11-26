Weight-loss drugs are seen to have many benefits, but patients who need them most struggle to afford them
Medications like Trulicity, Ozempic and Rybelsus help those with Type 2 diabetes manage their blood sugar levels. They're also being used for weight loss, and are believed to have other health benefits.
GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic, Mounjaro, and Trulicity were first approved by the FDA for treating Type 2 diabetes. But many Americans are seeking these medications for weight loss, while navigating financial costs and shortages in supply.
Host Charity Nebbe talks with Zhen E. Rammelsberg, who has been prescribed three different GLP-1 drugs since she was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes a couple of years ago. She shares the side effects that have come with these medications, as well as weight loss, and feelings of body dysmorphia.
Then, Dr. Leon Jons of the University of Iowa's Weight Management Clinic shares more about these medications, and Kevin Kincaid of Knoxville Hospital and Clinics talks about the health inequities that exist between those who can and cannot afford these medications. As employers like Kincaid weigh offering GLP-1 coverage in their employee benefits plans, Dr. Jons is advising a pilot program with 500 UI employees to study the feasibility of a GLP-1 program.
Guests:
- Zhen E. Rammelsburg, Marion resident
- Dr. Leon Jons, MD, weight management specialist, UI Health Care
- Kevin Kincaid, CEO, Knoxville Hospital and Clinics