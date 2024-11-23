© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
In the fig league

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilMadeleine Willis
Published November 23, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST
This episode is full of fignomenal gardening advice.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe and ISU horticulturist Suzanne Slack are getting figgy with it. Fresh figs are grown and eaten in many parts of the world. Here in Iowa they are a bit of a delicacy, but, with some careful planning with advice from our horticulture specialists, you too can grow figs. Consumer Horticulture Specialist Aaron Steil joins the program to answer listeners questions.

Guests:

  • Suzanne Slack, assistant professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
Talk of Iowa HorticultureHort Day
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Madeleine Willis
