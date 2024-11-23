In the fig league

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe and ISU horticulturist Suzanne Slack are getting figgy with it. Fresh figs are grown and eaten in many parts of the world. Here in Iowa they are a bit of a delicacy, but, with some careful planning with advice from our horticulture specialists, you too can grow figs. Consumer Horticulture Specialist Aaron Steil joins the program to answer listeners questions.

