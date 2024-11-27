© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Books to get your hands on this holiday season

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanSamantha McIntosh
Published November 27, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Author Neil Gaiman once said, "Books make great gifts because they have whole worlds inside them."

With the holiday shopping season upon us, Talk of Iowa has a specially curated guide of books to appeal to any loved one.

Expert readers Jan Weismiller and Tim Budd of Prairie Lights Books in Iowa City and Amanda Lepper of Dog-Eared Books in Ames share their recommended books for adults for the 2024 season.

Guests:

  • Jan Weismiller, co-owner, Prairie Lights Books
  • Tim Budd, buyer, Prairie Lights Books
  • Amanda Lepper, co-owner, Dog-Eared Books
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
