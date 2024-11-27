Books to get your hands on this holiday season
Author Neil Gaiman once said, "Books make great gifts because they have whole worlds inside them."
With the holiday shopping season upon us, Talk of Iowa has a specially curated guide of books to appeal to any loved one.
Expert readers Jan Weismiller and Tim Budd of Prairie Lights Books in Iowa City and Amanda Lepper of Dog-Eared Books in Ames share their recommended books for adults for the 2024 season.
Guests:
- Jan Weismiller, co-owner, Prairie Lights Books
- Tim Budd, buyer, Prairie Lights Books
- Amanda Lepper, co-owner, Dog-Eared Books