'Lost and Found' with Investigate Midwest
Unexpected twins and a terrible unexpected loss, a life changing sentence in a novel, recovering a lost cultural heritage and a surprising lesson in college level chemistry — these are some of the true stories told in front of a live audience at “Lost and Found,” a storytelling event sponsored by Investigate Midwest.
Guests:
- Lea Collins, writer and teacher
- MK Schultz, Iowa student and writer
- Molly Harris, poet based in West Des Moines
- Jeff Huettman, computer professional based in Peosta