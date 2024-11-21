© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

'Lost and Found' with Investigate Midwest

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanJohn Pemble
Published November 21, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Unexpected twins and a terrible unexpected loss, a life changing sentence in a novel, recovering a lost cultural heritage and a surprising lesson in college level chemistry — these are some of the true stories told in front of a live audience at “Lost and Found,” a storytelling event sponsored by Investigate Midwest.

Guests:

  • Lea Collins, writer and teacher
  • MK Schultz, Iowa student and writer
  • Molly Harris, poet based in West Des Moines
  • Jeff Huettman, computer professional based in Peosta
Tags
Talk of Iowa Investigate Midwest
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
John Pemble
John Pemble is a reporter for IPR
See stories by John Pemble
