Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Twins sisters and writing partners

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle Gehr
Published November 22, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Twin sisters Margaret and Allison Engel remember their mother keeling over her newspaper with laughter, only able to get out the name, "Erma Bombeck." Bombeck was beloved for her witty column about life for suburban women which often served some tough truths, and the Engel sisters have written a play about her life.

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with the sisters about the play, their careers and their ability to collaborate. Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End debuts in Iowa on Dec. 3.

Then, as the country sees a rise in walking pneumonia and whooping cough, Dr. Nathan Shaw joins the program to share how to stay safe.

Guests:

  • Allison Engel, writer and playwright based in Pasadena, California
  • Margaret Engel, journalist and playwright in Maryland, executive director of the Alicia Patterson Foundation
  • Dr. Nathan Shaw, physician, clinical assistant professor, clinical director of the Walk-in Clinics
