Twins sisters and writing partners

Twin sisters Margaret and Allison Engel remember their mother keeling over her newspaper with laughter, only able to get out the name, "Erma Bombeck." Bombeck was beloved for her witty column about life for suburban women which often served some tough truths, and the Engel sisters have written a play about her life.

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with the sisters about the play, their careers and their ability to collaborate. Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End debuts in Iowa on Dec. 3.

Then, as the country sees a rise in walking pneumonia and whooping cough, Dr. Nathan Shaw joins the program to share how to stay safe.

Guests:

