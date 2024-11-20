Farmers explore the latest in organic farming at annual conference

Over the last two decades, the annual Iowa Organic Conference has become an important place for organic farmers to share knowledge, for aspiring organic farmers to get the lay of the land and for Iowa farmers to connect with decision makers and innovators from around the country. The theme of this year's conference is Organic Agriculture: Economic Opportunities and Climate Smart Systems. Organizer Kathleen Delate and conference speakers join this episode of Talk of Iowa to discuss their work in the organic world. Conference registration is available online.

Guests:

