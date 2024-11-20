© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Farmers explore the latest in organic farming at annual conference

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published November 20, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Over the last two decades, the annual Iowa Organic Conference has become an important place for organic farmers to share knowledge, for aspiring organic farmers to get the lay of the land and for Iowa farmers to connect with decision makers and innovators from around the country. The theme of this year's conference is Organic Agriculture: Economic Opportunities and Climate Smart Systems. Organizer Kathleen Delate and conference speakers join this episode of Talk of Iowa to discuss their work in the organic world. Conference registration is available online.

Guests:

  • Kathleen Delate, conference chair, professor of horticulture Iowa State University
  • Thelma Velez, research and education program director with Organic Farming Research Foundation
  • Eric Mahaneye, PFI farmer, owner of LLCs BioCovered and Graz’n
  • Shaffer Ridgeway, owner Southern Goods LLC in Waterloo
Tags
Talk of Iowa FarmingOrganicsFruits and Vegetables
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
