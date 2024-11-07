© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Making the most of your third act

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle Gehr
Published November 7, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Retirement may sound like a relaxing dream, but it’s not an easy transition for everyone. Without the structure their jobs provided, many don't know how they want to spend their "third act."

University of Iowa professor Benjamin Hunnicutt and assistant professor Yiduo Shao to discuss not only when it's time to retire, but also how to do it well. Members of the Iowa City Senior Center Choir, Voices of Experience, share their retirement experiences and advice.

This episode was originally produced on March 2, 2023.

Guests:

  • Yiduo Shao, assistant professor, University of Iowa College of Business
  • Benjamin Hunnicut, professor of sport and recreation management, University of Iowa
