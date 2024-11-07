Making the most of your third act

Retirement may sound like a relaxing dream, but it’s not an easy transition for everyone. Without the structure their jobs provided, many don't know how they want to spend their "third act."

University of Iowa professor Benjamin Hunnicutt and assistant professor Yiduo Shao to discuss not only when it's time to retire, but also how to do it well. Members of the Iowa City Senior Center Choir, Voices of Experience, share their retirement experiences and advice.

This episode was originally produced on March 2, 2023.

Guests:

