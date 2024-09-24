© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI 90.9 FM
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The people who technology culture leaves behind

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published September 24, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Society's reliance on technology is not only a barrier, but an equity issue.

Access to a cell phone is seen as a given in today's society, but technology isn't accessible to everyone.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe speaks with Megan Klein-Hewitt. She is the adult services manager at Ames Public Library and works one-on-one with people in the resource center, which includes helping people through digital skills gaps. Then, Neil Goettsch, a case manager at Inside Out Reentry Community, joins Nebbe to talk about technological barriers many incarcerated people face.

Later in the hour, Elaine Eshbaugh, a professor of Gerontology at the University of Northern Iowa, talks about technological barriers to older adults, and listeners share their experiences.

Plus, as part of the Sunnyside Project, we hear good news from IPR listeners who visited our Iowa City Studio. IPR’s good news initiative, the SunnySide Project aims to share a bit of good news every day.

Portions of this episode were originally produced Feb. 14, 2024.

Guests:

  • Megan Klein-Hewitt, adult services manager, Ames Public Library
  • Neil Goettsch, case manager, Inside Out Reentry Community
  • Elaine Eshbaugh, professor of gerontology, University of Northern Iowa
Tags
Talk of Iowa TechnologyAgingequity
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content