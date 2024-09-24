The people who technology culture leaves behind

Access to a cell phone is seen as a given in today's society, but technology isn't accessible to everyone.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe speaks with Megan Klein-Hewitt. She is the adult services manager at Ames Public Library and works one-on-one with people in the resource center, which includes helping people through digital skills gaps. Then, Neil Goettsch, a case manager at Inside Out Reentry Community, joins Nebbe to talk about technological barriers many incarcerated people face.

Later in the hour, Elaine Eshbaugh, a professor of Gerontology at the University of Northern Iowa, talks about technological barriers to older adults, and listeners share their experiences.

Plus, as part of the Sunnyside Project, we hear good news from IPR listeners who visited our Iowa City Studio. IPR’s good news initiative, the SunnySide Project aims to share a bit of good news every day.

Portions of this episode were originally produced Feb. 14, 2024.

Guests:

