Expert in leisure makes it his full-time job

University of Iowa professor of sport and recreation management Benjamin Hunnicutt has spent his career trying to understand how we became such a work-obsessed culture and helping people strike a better work-life balance. He'll be retiring this year, and on this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Hunnicut about his career and asks him to share his advice for balancing work and leisure to live a happier life.

Then, professor and associate director of the basic sciences division at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center Harmit Malik speaks with Nebbe about his upcoming talk on ancient viruses at the Iowa City Darwin Day Celebration.

Guests:

