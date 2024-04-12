© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Expert in leisure makes it his full-time job

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrCaitlin Troutman
Published April 12, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

University of Iowa professor of sport and recreation management Benjamin Hunnicutt has spent his career trying to understand how we became such a work-obsessed culture and helping people strike a better work-life balance. He'll be retiring this year, and on this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Hunnicut about his career and asks him to share his advice for balancing work and leisure to live a happier life.

Then, professor and associate director of the basic sciences division at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center Harmit Malik speaks with Nebbe about his upcoming talk on ancient viruses at the Iowa City Darwin Day Celebration.

Guests:

  • Benjamin Hunnicutt, professor of sport and recreation management, University of Iowa
  • Harmit Malik, professor and associate director of basic sciences division, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center
Tags
Talk of Iowa public healthScienceRetirement
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content