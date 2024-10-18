© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Revealing the All Iowa Reads picks for 2025

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshCaitlin Troutman
Published October 18, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

When school librarian Amanda Jones spoke up at a public hearing in defense of intellectual freedom, she became the target of a well-orchestrated and well-funded online smear campaign. She has not backed down. Jones new book, That Librarian: The Fight Against Book Banning in America, describes her fight against censorship.

Plus, librarians reveal the 2025 picks for All Iowa Reads.

Guests:

  • Janeé Jackson-Doering, youth service coordinator for the State Library of Iowa, member of the youth All Iowa Reads selection committee
  • Kamryn Kronschnabel, patron services librarian at the Charles City Public Library, member of the adult All Iowa Reads selection committee
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
