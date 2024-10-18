Revealing the All Iowa Reads picks for 2025
When school librarian Amanda Jones spoke up at a public hearing in defense of intellectual freedom, she became the target of a well-orchestrated and well-funded online smear campaign. She has not backed down. Jones new book, That Librarian: The Fight Against Book Banning in America, describes her fight against censorship.
Plus, librarians reveal the 2025 picks for All Iowa Reads.
Guests:
- Janeé Jackson-Doering, youth service coordinator for the State Library of Iowa, member of the youth All Iowa Reads selection committee
- Kamryn Kronschnabel, patron services librarian at the Charles City Public Library, member of the adult All Iowa Reads selection committee