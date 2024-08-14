How schools are responding to Iowa’s new book ban

A decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit reversed the temporary injunction on Iowa's book ban law last week. The law contains a provision that requires schools to remove books from the school library, classrooms and curricula that contain any description or image of a sex act. On this Talk of Iowa, education reporter Samantha Hernandez and data visualization specialist Tim Webber of the Des Moines Register share their reporting on the bill.

Then host Charity Nebbe is joined Christy Hickman, general counsel of the Iowa State Education Association. Hickman was involved in the lawsuit that challenged the law, and ultimately resulted in the temporary injunction. English teacher Shannon Dykstra also joins the program. Dykstra shares why he teaches The Color Purple, and shares his concerns about the law.

Later in the hour, severe storms moved across the state of Iowa this summer. Zach Shumm and Adam Janke of ISU discuss the impact severe weather may have had on pollinators and other wildlife.

Guests:

