Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
New report shows urban-rural divide over Iowa water quality issues.

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanDanielle Gehr
Published October 19, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
A biological sampling of 150 Iowa stream sites in January of this year found roughly two-thirds had poor or fair water quality. A recent report from Iowa State University shows how much Iowans know about water quality in the state and the interpersonal barriers to finding solutions. On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by the lead on the study Jackie Comito.

Then All Iowa Reads encourages Iowans to read and talk about the same book in the same calendar year to foster community. Kamryn Kronschnabel and Janeé Jackson-Doering join the program to announce the 2024 adult, teen and kid selections.

Guests:

  • Jackie Comito, adjunct assistant faculty at Iowa State University, program director of Water Rocks! & Iowa Learning Farms
  • Kamryn Kronschnabel, patron services librarian at the Charles City Public Library, member of the adult All Iowa Reads selection committee
  • Janeé Jackson-Doering, youth services consultant, State Library of Iowa, chair of the All Iowa Reads kids and teens selection committees
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
