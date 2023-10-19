New report shows urban-rural divide over Iowa water quality issues.
A biological sampling of 150 Iowa stream sites in January of this year found roughly two-thirds had poor or fair water quality. A recent report from Iowa State University shows how much Iowans know about water quality in the state and the interpersonal barriers to finding solutions. On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by the lead on the study Jackie Comito.
Then All Iowa Reads encourages Iowans to read and talk about the same book in the same calendar year to foster community. Kamryn Kronschnabel and Janeé Jackson-Doering join the program to announce the 2024 adult, teen and kid selections.
Guests:
- Jackie Comito, adjunct assistant faculty at Iowa State University, program director of Water Rocks! & Iowa Learning Farms
- Kamryn Kronschnabel, patron services librarian at the Charles City Public Library, member of the adult All Iowa Reads selection committee
- Janeé Jackson-Doering, youth services consultant, State Library of Iowa, chair of the All Iowa Reads kids and teens selection committees