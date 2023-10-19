New report shows urban-rural divide over Iowa water quality issues.

A biological sampling of 150 Iowa stream sites in January of this year found roughly two-thirds had poor or fair water quality. A recent report from Iowa State University shows how much Iowans know about water quality in the state and the interpersonal barriers to finding solutions. On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by the lead on the study Jackie Comito.

Then All Iowa Reads encourages Iowans to read and talk about the same book in the same calendar year to foster community. Kamryn Kronschnabel and Janeé Jackson-Doering join the program to announce the 2024 adult, teen and kid selections.

Guests:

