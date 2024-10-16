Rainbow Rowell's story of a life-changing bus ride

The year is 1986. When the new girl in school, Eleanor, sits down on the bus next to Park, who begrudgingly makes space for her, neither of them knows that their lives will be forever changed. It’s the Talk of Iowa Book Club, and host Charity Nebbe chats about Rainbow Rowell’s best-selling young adult novel, Eleanor and Park, with expert readers — librarians Devin Redmond of Iowa City, Erika Earp of Fort Dodge and Des Moines novelist and professor Carol Roh Spaulding.

