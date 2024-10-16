© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI 90.9 FM
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Rainbow Rowell's story of a life-changing bus ride

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanDanielle Gehr
Published October 16, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Rainbow Rowell’s best-selling young adult novel, Eleanor and Park, captures the feeling of young love and highlights the tumultuous home lives some teens face.

The year is 1986. When the new girl in school, Eleanor, sits down on the bus next to Park, who begrudgingly makes space for her, neither of them knows that their lives will be forever changed. It’s the Talk of Iowa Book Club, and host Charity Nebbe chats about Rainbow Rowell’s best-selling young adult novel, Eleanor and Park, with expert readers — librarians Devin Redmond of Iowa City, Erika Earp of Fort Dodge and Des Moines novelist and professor Carol Roh Spaulding.

Guests:

  • Erika Earp, adult and teen services librarian, Fort Dodge Public Library
  • Carol Spaulding-Kruse, a Drake professor who publishes fiction under the pen name Carol Roh Spaulding
  • Devin Redmond, Iowa City-based teacher and librarian
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
