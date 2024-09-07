© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Falling for apples

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilMadeleine Willis
Published September 7, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
You can't pick a better horticulture podcast, but you can pick better apples.

Pumpkin spice may be all over the place right now, but one of the best flavors of fall in Iowa is a crisp, sweet, locally grown apple. Suzanne Slack, assistant professor of fruit production, gives advice to hard-core apple lovers. Aaron Steil, ISU consumer horticulture specialist, joins the program to answer listener's questions.

Guests:

  • Suzanne Slack, assistant professor of fruit production, Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
Talk of Iowa HorticultureHort DayGardening
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Madeleine Willis
