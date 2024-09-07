Falling for apples
You can't pick a better horticulture podcast, but you can pick better apples.
Pumpkin spice may be all over the place right now, but one of the best flavors of fall in Iowa is a crisp, sweet, locally grown apple. Suzanne Slack, assistant professor of fruit production, gives advice to hard-core apple lovers. Aaron Steil, ISU consumer horticulture specialist, joins the program to answer listener's questions.
Guests:
- Suzanne Slack, assistant professor of fruit production, Iowa State University
- Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University