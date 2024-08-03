© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
How to peacefully coexist with wildlife neighbors

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilMadeleine Willis
Published August 3, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Our actions may invite wildlife into our yards, and sometimes that creates discomfort.

On this horticulture day edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by ISU Extension Wildlife Specialist Adam Janke. Janke shares some advice on how to peacefully coexist with our wildlife neighbors. Later in the hour, ISU Consumer Horticulture Specialist Aaron Steil joins the program to answer listeners' horticulture questions.

Guests:

  • Adam Janke, associate professor, Extension wildlife specialist, Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Madeleine Willis
