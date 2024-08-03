How to peacefully coexist with wildlife neighbors
Our actions may invite wildlife into our yards, and sometimes that creates discomfort.
On this horticulture day edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by ISU Extension Wildlife Specialist Adam Janke. Janke shares some advice on how to peacefully coexist with our wildlife neighbors. Later in the hour, ISU Consumer Horticulture Specialist Aaron Steil joins the program to answer listeners' horticulture questions.
Guests:
- Adam Janke, associate professor, Extension wildlife specialist, Iowa State University
- Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University