What to do when your plants fall ill

Warm, moist conditions tend to be great for plant growth, but after three years of drought this year’s wet conditions have meant a major comeback for a lot of plant diseases.

On this horticulture day episode of Talk of Iowa, Chelsea Harbach, plant disease diagnostician at Iowa State University joins host Charity Nebbe to discuss the plant diseases that are thriving this season. Later in the hour, ISU consumer horticulture specialist, Aaron Steil joins the program to answer listeners' questions.

