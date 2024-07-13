What to do when your plants fall ill
When it comes to treating plant disease less is often more.
Warm, moist conditions tend to be great for plant growth, but after three years of drought this year’s wet conditions have meant a major comeback for a lot of plant diseases.
On this horticulture day episode of Talk of Iowa, Chelsea Harbach, plant disease diagnostician at Iowa State University joins host Charity Nebbe to discuss the plant diseases that are thriving this season. Later in the hour, ISU consumer horticulture specialist, Aaron Steil joins the program to answer listeners' questions.
Guests:
- Chelsea Harbach, plant disease diagnostician, Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic
- Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, ISU Extension and Outreach