Pit stop for great gardening news

On this horticulture day episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks stone fruits with an expert.

Peaches, plums, cherries — Iowans love stone fruits, but not all stone fruits love Iowa. That sounds discouraging, but fear not — Randall Vos, Iowa State University Extension Fruit Crop Specialist — is here to guide us through the pluses and pitfalls of planting stone fruits. Then Aaron Steil joins the program to answer your questions.

Guests:

