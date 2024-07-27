© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Pit stop for great gardening news

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilCaitlin Troutman
Published July 27, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
On this horticulture day episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks stone fruits with an expert.

Peaches, plums, cherries — Iowans love stone fruits, but not all stone fruits love Iowa. That sounds discouraging, but fear not — Randall Vos, Iowa State University Extension Fruit Crop Specialist — is here to guide us through the pluses and pitfalls of planting stone fruits. Then Aaron Steil joins the program to answer your questions.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist, ISU Extension and Outreach
  • Randall Vos, fruit crop specialist, ISU Extension and Outreach
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
