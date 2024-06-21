© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Iowa's leading independent booksellers share 2024 summer reading list

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published June 21, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

What books — fiction and nonfiction — should adult readers add to their 2024 summer reading list?

It's the summer book show edition of Talk of Iowa and host Charity Nebbe is joined by Iowa's leading independent book store owners, buyers, and sellers, Jan Weismiller and Tim Budd of Praire Lights Books in Iowa City, and Molly Angstman of Three Bells Books in Mason City. The three share their top picks for adult summer reads both fiction and nonfiction.

Guests:

  • Jan Weismiller, co-owner, Prairie Lights Books
  • Tim Budd, buyer at Prairie Lights Books
  • Molly Angstman, co-owner and bookseller, Three Bells Books
Tags
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingSummer ReadingIowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Madeleine Willis
