Iowa's leading independent booksellers share 2024 summer reading list
What books — fiction and nonfiction — should adult readers add to their 2024 summer reading list?
It's the summer book show edition of Talk of Iowa and host Charity Nebbe is joined by Iowa's leading independent book store owners, buyers, and sellers, Jan Weismiller and Tim Budd of Praire Lights Books in Iowa City, and Molly Angstman of Three Bells Books in Mason City. The three share their top picks for adult summer reads both fiction and nonfiction.
Guests:
- Jan Weismiller, co-owner, Prairie Lights Books
- Tim Budd, buyer at Prairie Lights Books
- Molly Angstman, co-owner and bookseller, Three Bells Books