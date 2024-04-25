A conversation with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jane Smiley
Smiley's latest book, Lucky, takes readers back to the 1960s — through the life of a spirited folk musician as she rises to fame.
On this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by award-winning author Jane Smiley to discuss her newest book, Lucky. The book centers around the story of Jodie Rattler, a singer in the 1960s and 70s, from her childhood in St. Louis to folk singing stardom and beyond.
Then, Nebbe talks with Iowa State University Natural Resource Ecology and Management professors about two invasive species in Iowa, garlic mustard and the Bradford pear.
Guests:
- Jane Smiley, author
- Jan Thompson, Natural Resource Ecology and Management Morrill professor, Iowa State University
- Cathy McCullen, Natural Resource Ecology and Management adjunct associate professor, Iowa State University