Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

A conversation with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jane Smiley

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrKate Perez
Published April 25, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Smiley's latest book, Lucky, takes readers back to the 1960s — through the life of a spirited folk musician as she rises to fame.

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by award-winning author Jane Smiley to discuss her newest book, Lucky. The book centers around the story of Jodie Rattler, a singer in the 1960s and 70s, from her childhood in St. Louis to folk singing stardom and beyond.

Then, Nebbe talks with Iowa State University Natural Resource Ecology and Management professors about two invasive species in Iowa, garlic mustard and the Bradford pear.

Guests:

  • Jane Smiley, author
  • Jan Thompson, Natural Resource Ecology and Management Morrill professor, Iowa State University
  • Cathy McCullen, Natural Resource Ecology and Management adjunct associate professor, Iowa State University
Books & Reading, Gardening, Iowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Kate Perez
