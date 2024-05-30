Lisa Bluder and Jan Jensen on creating a winning team culture together

For the last 24 years, the University of Iowa Women's Basketball coaches Lisa Bluder and Jan Jensen worked side by side, but their relationship goes back even further to when Jensen was a player and Bluder was head coach at Drake University.

After back-to-back appearances in the NCAA Championship match-up, Lisa Bluder made the decision to step down as head coach. Mere hours after Bluder's shocking retirement announcement, Jan Jensen was revealed to be taking over as the P. Sue Beckwith Head Women’s Basketball Coach. On this Talk of Iowa, the pair sits down with host Charity Nebbe to share their coaching philosophies and role models.

Later in the hour, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Joyce Carol Oates joins the program and discusses her latest novel, Butcher. Oates, who has written and published more than 60 novels and 47 short story collections, will be a guest speaker at the Des Moines Public Library at 7 p.m. May 30.

Guests:

