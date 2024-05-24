Greenfield tornado survivors share stories of resiliency amid devastation
A swarm of violent storms hit Iowa Tuesday, including multiple tornadoes.
A deadly tornado tore through Greenfield, the county seat of Adair county, Tuesday.
On this episode of Talk of Iowa, Greenfield residents whose homes were either damaged or lost entirely by the storm share their stories. IPR reporter Grant Gerlock and NWS meteorologist Andrew Ansorge also discuss what is known about the storm itself.
Guests:
- Minna Tootle, Greenfield resident
- Grant Gerlock, IPR reporter
- Shae Newbury, Greenfield resident
- Haley Williams, Greenfield resident
- Andrew Ansorge, meteorologist, National Weather Service Des Moines Office