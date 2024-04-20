© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Scenes of Spring blooming trees across Iowa

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshKate Perez
Published April 20, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Spring blooming trees only put on a show for a couple of weeks each year in the state of Iowa, but the show can be spectacular.

It's horticulture day! Host Charity Nebbe is joined by Iowa State University Horticulture Professor Jeff Iles to discuss his favorite spring blooming trees and talk about why magnolias seem to be having an off year. Then, Iowa State University extension horticulture specialist Aaron Steil joins the show to answer listener questions.

Guests:

  • Jeff Iles, horticulture professor, Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, extension horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
Tags
Talk of Iowa HorticultureHort DayTrees
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Kate Perez
See stories by Kate Perez
Related Content