Scenes of Spring blooming trees across Iowa
Spring blooming trees only put on a show for a couple of weeks each year in the state of Iowa, but the show can be spectacular.
It's horticulture day! Host Charity Nebbe is joined by Iowa State University Horticulture Professor Jeff Iles to discuss his favorite spring blooming trees and talk about why magnolias seem to be having an off year. Then, Iowa State University extension horticulture specialist Aaron Steil joins the show to answer listener questions.
Guests:
- Jeff Iles, horticulture professor, Iowa State University
- Aaron Steil, extension horticulture specialist, Iowa State University