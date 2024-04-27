© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Some mowing tips for warmer weather

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanKate Perez
Published April 27, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
After weeks of warm weather and intermediate rain, here are some things to keep in mind as you begin to mow your lawn regularly.

It's horticulture day! Host Charity Nebbe is joined by Iowa State University's Adam Thoms to discuss the best mowing practices for lawn health and growth. Then horticulture specialist Aaron Steil joins the show to answer listener questions.

Guests:

  • Adam Thoms, turf grass specialist and assistant professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension
Talk of Iowa Hort DayEnvironment
