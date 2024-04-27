Some mowing tips for warmer weather
After weeks of warm weather and intermediate rain, here are some things to keep in mind as you begin to mow your lawn regularly.
It's horticulture day! Host Charity Nebbe is joined by Iowa State University's Adam Thoms to discuss the best mowing practices for lawn health and growth. Then horticulture specialist Aaron Steil joins the show to answer listener questions.
Guests:
- Adam Thoms, turf grass specialist and assistant professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
- Aaron Steil, horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension