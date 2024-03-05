To tip or not to tip?

This episode of Talk of Iowa dives into the origins of tipping in the United States, and how federal law has evolved to make gratuity a part of employees' hourly wages. Host Charity Nebbe talks with Denise McCullough, who credits tips among the reasons she's spent 30 years as a restaurant server.

Then we look at how federal and state laws govern how tipped employees are paid, and how mobile point-of-sale applications and the pandemic have made tipping more common across the service sector with Paul Iversen of the University of Iowa Labor Center and Joseph Miller of the University of Northern Iowa College of Business.

This episode was originally produced in August 2023.

Guests:

