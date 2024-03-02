© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Pruning shade trees

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron Steil
Published March 2, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The weather has been weird this year, and spring is coming at us fast. If you’re going to prune your shade trees this spring, it’s time to make a plan. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, DNR Forester Mark Vitosh is our pruning season guide. Then ISU Extension's Aaron Steil joins the program to answer your questions.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach
  • Mark Vitosh, forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our new Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Talk of Iowa TreesHorticulture
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
