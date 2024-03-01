Creator of the 1619 project reflects on her Waterloo roots

When journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones launched The 1619 Project her goal was to tell a more complete story of American history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the center of the narrative. On this archive episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks to Hannah-Jones about her powerful work.

Later in the podcast, Gale Brubaker, executive director of the West Des Moines Historical Society tells the story of The Jordan House in West Des Moines. The home was once a stop on the Underground Railroad — a place where freedom seekers could find shelter, safety and assistance as they fled slavery.

This episode was originally produced in November 2021 and February 2022.

