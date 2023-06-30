© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNI HD services are currently down due to to technical issues
Garden Variety

Don't forget the trees!

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilKatherine Perkins
Published June 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Planting trees can be a big investment. So, you want to set them up for success. Hot, dry weather across most of Iowa means many homeowners and gardeners have had to water to give plants what they need to thrive. But trees can get overlooked. Inadequate moisture can hinder tree growth and prevent them from realizing their full potential. Host Charity Nebbe talks with Iowa State University Department of Horticulture chair Jeff Iles about how to provide the best care for your canopy of trees.

Guest:

  • Jeff Iles, professor and chair, Department of Horticulture, Iowa State University

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for the Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Tags
Garden Variety HorticultureTrees
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
See stories by Aaron Steil
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
See stories by Katherine Perkins
Related Content