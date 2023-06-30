Don't forget the trees!

Planting trees can be a big investment. So, you want to set them up for success. Hot, dry weather across most of Iowa means many homeowners and gardeners have had to water to give plants what they need to thrive. But trees can get overlooked. Inadequate moisture can hinder tree growth and prevent them from realizing their full potential. Host Charity Nebbe talks with Iowa State University Department of Horticulture chair Jeff Iles about how to provide the best care for your canopy of trees.

Guest:



Jeff Iles, professor and chair, Department of Horticulture, Iowa State University

