Sweet re-leaf

The life a tree may seem pretty chill, but trees get stressed out too — and the consequences can be serious. Plant disease expert Chelsea Harbach discusses how to identify signs of stress in our trees.

Guests:



Chelsea Harbach, plant disease diagnostician at the plant and insect diagnostic lab with Iowa State University Extension



