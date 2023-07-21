© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety

Sweet re-leaf

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilCaitlin Troutman
Published July 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT
The life a tree may seem pretty chill, but trees get stressed out too — and the consequences can be serious. Plant disease expert Chelsea Harbach discusses how to identify signs of stress in our trees.

Guests:

  • Chelsea Harbach, plant disease diagnostician at the plant and insect diagnostic lab with Iowa State University Extension

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for the Garden Variety newsletter.

Garden Variety Trees
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
