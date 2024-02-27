Forced branches to brighten up your home

The end of winter is filled with the promise of spring, but it can still be dreary and gray. If you’re in need of a little cheering up, consider forcing flowering tree and shrub branches to bloom inside. Forcing, if you're not familiar with it, is a process that manipulates plants into blooming outside of their normal season under artificial conditions.

Starting in February and moving into March, a patient gardener can prune pussy willow, forsythia, redbud, crabapple, magnolia, lilac and several other plants when it’s above freezing, taking the clippings inside to flower early. We’ve compiled a step-by-step guide to forcing branches so you can enjoy a taste of spring this winter.

Michael Leland / IPR Pussy willow branches are easier to force into bloom than other trees and shrubs.