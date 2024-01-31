The UI Dance marathon has brought needed fun to young cancer patients for 30 years

Dance Marathon Events all over the country raise money for kids with cancer, and the Unversity of Iowa was among the anchor programs selected after the fundraiser's founding at the University of Pennsylvania. Thirty years have passed since the UI Dance Marathon's inaugural year, and the event continues to give kids and their families who are going through something hard a great day.

On Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe discusses the phenomenon that is “Dance Marathon” with the current executive director and one of the founding members. She also speaks with a Dance Marathon family who lost their son Calder in 2017 and continue to be involved with the program.

Guests:

