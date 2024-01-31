© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The UI Dance marathon has brought needed fun to young cancer patients for 30 years

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle Gehr
Published January 31, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Dance Marathon Events all over the country raise money for kids with cancer, and the Unversity of Iowa was among the anchor programs selected after the fundraiser's founding at the University of Pennsylvania. Thirty years have passed since the UI Dance Marathon's inaugural year, and the event continues to give kids and their families who are going through something hard a great day.

On Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe discusses the phenomenon that is “Dance Marathon” with the current executive director and one of the founding members. She also speaks with a Dance Marathon family who lost their son Calder in 2017 and continue to be involved with the program.

Guests:

  • Sushma Santhana, executive director of Dance Marathon
  • Brianna Wills, communications manager for the University of Iowa utilities provider
  • Grayson Wills, Dance Marathon volunteer
  • Sheila Baldwin, founding member of the UI Dance Marathon
Talk of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
