Talk of Iowa

How to keep your basement dry during the damp winter months

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrKate Perez
Published January 30, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Take a couple of feet of snow followed by frigid cold, add in a sudden warm up and some rain and what do you get? A lot of wet basements.

Home improvement expert Bill McAnally joins Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to offer tips on water damage and advice about how to prevent damage to your basement from melting snow. Then, listeners call and email their home improvement questions for McAnally to answer.

Guest:

  • Bill McAnally, home improvement expert
Talk of Iowa Home Improvement DayWeatherflooding
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Kate Perez
