How to keep your basement dry during the damp winter months
Take a couple of feet of snow followed by frigid cold, add in a sudden warm up and some rain and what do you get? A lot of wet basements.
Home improvement expert Bill McAnally joins Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to offer tips on water damage and advice about how to prevent damage to your basement from melting snow. Then, listeners call and email their home improvement questions for McAnally to answer.
Guest:
- Bill McAnally, home improvement expert