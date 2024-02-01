Not just gouda but grate cheese advice

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, Melissa Tully, director of the School of Journalism at the University of Iowa, joins host Charity Nebbe to discuss The Daily Iowan's acquisition of the Mt. Vernon-Lisbon Sun and the Solon Economist. Then, Hy-Vee cheese professional Chris Luken joins the program to explain how he gained the prestigious titles of new certified cheese professional and certified cheese sensory evaluator.

Lastly, the Rae Jeanne Kilberger Foundation donated 83 acres of land and funding assistance for another 57 acres of neighboring woodland to create the Linn County Bird Preserve. The donation fulfills a promise Kilberger made to her grandfather 50 years ago.

Guests:

