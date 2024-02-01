© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Broadcast Services Impacted at KSUI 91.7 FM
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Not just gouda but grate cheese advice

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published February 1, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Chris Luken knows cheese more than almost anyone else and has gained some prestigious titles to back that up.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, Melissa Tully, director of the School of Journalism at the University of Iowa, joins host Charity Nebbe to discuss The Daily Iowan's acquisition of the Mt. Vernon-Lisbon Sun and the Solon Economist. Then, Hy-Vee cheese professional Chris Luken joins the program to explain how he gained the prestigious titles of new certified cheese professional and certified cheese sensory evaluator.

Lastly, the Rae Jeanne Kilberger Foundation donated 83 acres of land and funding assistance for another 57 acres of neighboring woodland to create the Linn County Bird Preserve. The donation fulfills a promise Kilberger made to her grandfather 50 years ago.

Guests:

  • Melissa Tully, director, Adler School of Journalism and Mass Communications, University of Iowa
  • Chris Luken, certified cheese sensory evaluator
  • Rae Jeanne Kilberger, retired farmer
Talk of Iowa Journalism & MediaIowaUniversity of IowaFood & DrinkFarming
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Madeleine Willis
