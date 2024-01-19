© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
80% of people think sex equality is a part of the constitution. It's not.

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published January 19, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST
The Equal Rights Amendment was introduced for the first time just more than 100 years ago. From 1923 on, it was introduced every year until it passed Congress in 1972 and was sent to the states for ratification. As passed in 1972 it reads “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.”

The ERA was quickly ratified by a handful of states — and then things got interesting. Spoiler alert: The ERA is not yet part of the U.S. Constitution, but it’s also not entirely dead. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, looking back at 100 years of the ERA, and looking ahead to what's next.

Guests:

  • Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science and director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics at Iowa State University
  • Bettina Hager, chief of policy and programs, ERA Coalition/Fund for Women's Equality
Talk of Iowa WomenGender and Gender IssuesHistoryLGBTQ
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
