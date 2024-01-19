80% of people think sex equality is a part of the constitution. It's not.

The Equal Rights Amendment was introduced for the first time just more than 100 years ago. From 1923 on, it was introduced every year until it passed Congress in 1972 and was sent to the states for ratification. As passed in 1972 it reads “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.”

The ERA was quickly ratified by a handful of states — and then things got interesting. Spoiler alert: The ERA is not yet part of the U.S. Constitution, but it’s also not entirely dead. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, looking back at 100 years of the ERA, and looking ahead to what's next.

Guests:

