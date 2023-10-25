Understanding the feminist waves

Women's roles, women's rights, and women's identities in our culture are constantly shifting. On this womanhood episode of Talk of Iowa: the four waves of feminism.

The first wave of feminism started in Seneca Falls, New York in 1848. It took suffragists 72 years to secure women the right to vote, but the work of feminism was far from over. Political scientist Karen Kedrowski discusses a brief history of feminism in the United States.

Then Barbara Grant, Loretta Windsor and Victoria Lewis — three generations of women from a Des Moines Family — join the show and talk about their experiences.

This episode is part of Talk of Iowa's Womanhood series, airing from Oct. 23 - Oct. 27.

Guests:

