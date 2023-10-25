© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Understanding the feminist waves

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published October 25, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Women's roles, women's rights, and women's identities in our culture are constantly shifting. On this womanhood episode of Talk of Iowa: the four waves of feminism.

The first wave of feminism started in Seneca Falls, New York in 1848. It took suffragists 72 years to secure women the right to vote, but the work of feminism was far from over. Political scientist Karen Kedrowski discusses a brief history of feminism in the United States.

Then Barbara Grant, Loretta Windsor and Victoria Lewis — three generations of women from a Des Moines Family — join the show and talk about their experiences.

This episode is part of Talk of Iowa's Womanhood series, airing from Oct. 23 - Oct. 27.

Guests:

  • Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science and director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics at Iowa State University
  • Barbara Grant, retired
  • Loretta Windsor, founder of Sista Soul Fest
  • Victoria Lewis, student
Talk of Iowa Gender and Gender IssuesHistoryLGBTQWomen
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
