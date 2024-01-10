© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Broadcast Services Impacted at KSUI 91.7 FM in Eastern Iowa
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Rural "smart senior towns" care for older residents while making space for new leaders and ideas

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published January 10, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

For some towns in rural Iowa, it's possible to shrink and yet still thrive.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with David Peters of Iowa State University, who has been seeking to define "smart senior towns" and understand the factors that make some small towns support aging in place better than others.

She also talks with leaders of two of the cities studied in this research.

This episode was originally produced 5-22-23.

Guests:

  • David Peters, professor of sociology, rural sociologist, ISU Extension and Outreach
  • Bruce Perry, Sac City council member
  • Crysti Neuman, Bancroft City Director
Tags
Talk of Iowa Rural IowaCommunity & VolunteeringAgingrural health
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
