Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The many invisible services of Iowa AEAs

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle Gehr
Published January 5, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Iowa's Area Education Agencies fill in gaps in children's needs from birth to age 21 in many different ways. They provide specialists like speech pathologists, crucial communication and mobility devices to those with disabilities and special educational opportunities — bringing robotics and even a planetary display right into Iowa schools.

Many don't know where these services come from as Iowa AEAs work behind the scenes. Some at the Statehouse believe the agencies have expanded beyond their original purpose and are planning an audit of Iowa AEAs.

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Keystone AEA chief administrator Stan Rheingans and a Northwest AEA speech-language pathologist Heidi Farquhar, as well as parents and an Iowa teacher who have found AEA resources crucial for their students.

Guests:

  • Stan Rheingans, chief administrator, Keystone AEA
  • Heather Sievers, safety and quality manager supporting multiple hospitals, parent
  • Mackenzie Jennes, assistant VP at Sanborn Savings Bank
  • Heidi Farquhar, speech-language pathologist, Northwest AEA
  • Jaynee Rushton, kindergarten teacher, South O'Brien Elementary School
