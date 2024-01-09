The lasting impact of Bill Withers

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by Kevin Burt to talk about his tribute to Bill Withers, his latest album titled Thank you, Brother Bill. The album is comprised of mostly covers — including Withers' hits "Lean on Me" and "Ain't No Sunshine" — as well as a titular original dedicated to the late singer.

Burt also shares his work educating the next generation of Blues musicians and performs songs off the new album live in the studio.

Guest:

