© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Broadcast Services Impacted at KSUI 91.7 FM in Eastern Iowa
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The lasting impact of Bill Withers

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle Gehr
Published January 9, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Beloved Cedar Rapids Blues musician Kevin Burt recently released an album dedicated to a major influence on his music career and life, Bill Withers.

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by Kevin Burt to talk about his tribute to Bill Withers, his latest album titled Thank you, Brother Bill. The album is comprised of mostly covers — including Withers' hits "Lean on Me" and "Ain't No Sunshine" — as well as a titular original dedicated to the late singer.

Burt also shares his work educating the next generation of Blues musicians and performs songs off the new album live in the studio.

Guest:

  • Kevin Burt, Blues musician
Tags
Talk of Iowa Performing ArtsLive music events
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content