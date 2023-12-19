© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
How helping others can help you

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshKate Perez
Published December 19, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
There are many reasons to do good things for others, but one is the personal benefits to health, happiness, and self-esteem that result.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with University of Iowa psychologist Barry Schreier about why doing good can be good for you. We also hear from three dedicated volunteers from across the state about how their helpfulness to others has impacted their lives.

Guests: 

  • Ray Haas, Coralville resident and 2023 Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame inductee
  • Barry Schreier, licensed counseling psychologist, clinical professor of counseling psychology, University of Iowa
  • Megan Schultheis, volunteer and events committee co-chair, Des Moines Refugee Support
  • Stu Coulson, Charles City resident and disaster mental health manager, American Red Cross, Nebraska-Iowa Region
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Kate Perez
