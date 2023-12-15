Pianist brings listeners' holiday music and memories to life
Iowa author Bess Streeter Aldrich wrote, "Christmas Eve was a night of song that wrapped itself about you like a shawl. But it warmed more than your body. It warmed your heart, filled it, too, with melody that would last forever."
A favorite Talk of Iowa holiday tradition returns, as pianist and composer Dan Knight joins host Charity Nebbe to hear listeners share their cherished seasonal memories, and perform the songs associated with them.
Guest:
- Dan Knight, Steinway pianist and Iowan
You can watch Knight perform in-studio with Nebbe during the December 2022 rendition here.