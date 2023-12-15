© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Pianist brings listeners' holiday music and memories to life

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published December 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Iowa author Bess Streeter Aldrich wrote, "Christmas Eve was a night of song that wrapped itself about you like a shawl. But it warmed more than your body. It warmed your heart, filled it, too, with melody that would last forever."

A favorite Talk of Iowa holiday tradition returns, as pianist and composer Dan Knight joins host Charity Nebbe to hear listeners share their cherished seasonal memories, and perform the songs associated with them.

Guest:

  • Dan Knight, Steinway pianist and Iowan

You can watch Knight perform in-studio with Nebbe during the December 2022 rendition here.

Talk of Iowa Performing ArtsHolidays
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio.
