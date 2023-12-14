IPR Studio One hosts review the year in music
As we near the year's end, we look back on the best music IPR Studio One brought to our playlists.
First, IPR's Tony Dehner shares highlights of Studio One's Artist of the Month series for 2023 which includes music captured in studio and at festivals across the state. You can find all those artists, the 2023 All Access Magazine and IPR's Music Advent Calendar here.
Mark Simmet and Cece Mitchell join Dehner to share each of their five favorite albums of the year.
Guests:
- Tony Dehner, IPR Studio One Host
- Mark Simmet, IPR Studio One Host
- Cece Mitchell, IPR Studio One Host