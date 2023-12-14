© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

IPR Studio One hosts review the year in music

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published December 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

As we near the year's end, we look back on the best music IPR Studio One brought to our playlists.

First, IPR's Tony Dehner shares highlights of Studio One's Artist of the Month series for 2023 which includes music captured in studio and at festivals across the state. You can find all those artists, the 2023 All Access Magazine and IPR's Music Advent Calendar here.

Mark Simmet and Cece Mitchell join Dehner to share each of their five favorite albums of the year.

Guests:

  • Tony Dehner, IPR Studio One Host
  • Mark Simmet, IPR Studio One Host
  • Cece Mitchell, IPR Studio One Host
Tags
Talk of Iowa Best of...The B-Side
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content