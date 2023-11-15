© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Iowa's Poet Laureate shares her new collection

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published November 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Debra Marquart's new collection features lyric poetry from her career and 21 new poems. And the Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra is bringing classical music to students in rural Iowa.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, Debra Marquart joins host Charity Nebbe to discuss her new collection Gratitude with Dogs Under Stars.

Then, the Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra is bringing classical music to students in rural Iowa. KidSypmphony performs Nov. 18 and 19 in Ottumwa, Mt. Pleasant, Burlington, Fairfield and Washington.

Guests:

Books & Reading Live music events Iowa poetry
