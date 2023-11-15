Iowa's Poet Laureate shares her new collection
Debra Marquart's new collection features lyric poetry from her career and 21 new poems. And the Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra is bringing classical music to students in rural Iowa.
On this episode of Talk of Iowa, Debra Marquart joins host Charity Nebbe to discuss her new collection Gratitude with Dogs Under Stars.
Then, the Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra is bringing classical music to students in rural Iowa. KidSypmphony performs Nov. 18 and 19 in Ottumwa, Mt. Pleasant, Burlington, Fairfield and Washington.
Guests:
- Debra Marquart, Iowa Poet Laureate
- Bob McConnell, music director and conductor,Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra
- Michael Boudewyns, co-founder, Really Inventive Stuff