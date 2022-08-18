© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Iowan reflects on years of farming and trail blazing in new book

Published August 18, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
When Angela Tedesco founded Turtle Farm outside of Granger in 1995, she had to explain to her potential customers and just about everyone else what community-supported agriculture was all about.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Tedesco about her book, Finding Turtle Farm: My Twenty-Acre Adventure in Community-Supported Agriculture. Tedesco owned and operated Turtle Farm for 17 years and her leadership through organizations such as Practical Farmers of Iowa and the Iowa Food Foundation.

Later on, Luther College students Gwen Coleman and Emmalyn Cullen share about their summer surveying bee diversity. So far they've found 55 species of bees living on the campus, including seven not previously recorded in Iowa.

Guests:

  • Angela Tedesco, author, founding member of the Iowa Network for Community Agriculture
  • Gwen Coleman and Emmalyn Cullen, Class of '24 Luther College students

Talk of Iowa BiologyFarming
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
