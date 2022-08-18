Iowan reflects on years of farming and trail blazing in new book

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Tedesco about her book, Finding Turtle Farm: My Twenty-Acre Adventure in Community-Supported Agriculture. Tedesco owned and operated Turtle Farm for 17 years and her leadership through organizations such as Practical Farmers of Iowa and the Iowa Food Foundation.

Later on, Luther College students Gwen Coleman and Emmalyn Cullen share about their summer surveying bee diversity. So far they've found 55 species of bees living on the campus, including seven not previously recorded in Iowa.

Guests:

