The Indigenous doctor who is fighting for Native access to healthcare

Dr. Donald Warne likes to say he doesn't incorporate traditional healing into his modern practice. He incorporates modern medicine into his traditional healing practice. To him, traditional medicine is more holistic.

Warne, a member of the Oglala Lakota tribe in South Dakota, comes from a long line of traditional healers. In fact, it was part of his inspiration to go into the medical field. He is also fueled by a lack of resources for Indigenous communities faced with lower life expectancy and higher rates of diabetes and cancer.

Warne, co-director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health, founded the first Indigenous health-focused Master of Public Health and Ph.D. programs in the U.S. and Canada. In this episode of Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with Warne about his work.

This episode was originally produced in January 2023.

Guests:

