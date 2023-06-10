Growing the best melon for your garden
On this Horticulture Day episode of Talk of Iowa melon is the word, the fruit is at its prime in the summer season and our experts provide tips on how to grow your own.
You may already want to bite into a sweet watermelon, cantaloupe or other variety, but now is actually the time to start planting them. Guest host Tony Sarabia is joined by horticulture specialists from Iowa State University to discuss how to plant and nurture melons in your own garden.
Guests:
- Dan Fillius, commercial vegetable and specialty crop specialist, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach
- Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension