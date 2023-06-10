© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Growing the best melon for your garden

By Tony Sarabia,
Samantha McIntoshMadeleine Willis
Published June 10, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
On this Horticulture Day episode of Talk of Iowa melon is the word, the fruit is at its prime in the summer season and our experts provide tips on how to grow your own.

You may already want to bite into a sweet watermelon, cantaloupe or other variety, but now is actually the time to start planting them. Guest host Tony Sarabia is joined by horticulture specialists from Iowa State University to discuss how to plant and nurture melons in your own garden.

Guests:

  • Dan Fillius, commercial vegetable and specialty crop specialist, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension
Tags
Talk of Iowa Hort DayHorticultureFruits and Vegetables
Tony Sarabia
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Madeleine Willis
