Diversify your garden with traditional Asian vegetables
With beloved international cuisines becoming American household staples, the demand for traditionally foreign-grown vegetables has skyrocketed. On this Talk of Iowa, Iowa State horticulture specialist Patrick O'Malley shares what Asian vegetables can thrive in your garden.
Iowa State Professor of Horticulture Cindy Haynes joins the conversation to help answer listeners' questions on gardening and other horticulture topics.
Guests:
- Patrick O’Malley, Iowa State University Extension horticulture specialist
- Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture, Iowa State University