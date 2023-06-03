© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Diversify your garden with traditional Asian vegetables

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle Gehr
Published June 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

With beloved international cuisines becoming American household staples, the demand for traditionally foreign-grown vegetables has skyrocketed. On this Talk of Iowa, Iowa State horticulture specialist Patrick O'Malley shares what Asian vegetables can thrive in your garden.

Iowa State Professor of Horticulture Cindy Haynes joins the conversation to help answer listeners' questions on gardening and other horticulture topics.

Guests:

  • Patrick O’Malley, Iowa State University Extension horticulture specialist
  • Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
