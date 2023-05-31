© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Cover crops offer many benefits. Why isn't more farmland used this way?

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle Gehr
Published May 31, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Acres dedicated to cover crops tripled over the past 10 years, but cover crops remain a small portion of farmland, despite the practice's environmental and agricultural benefits. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, Charity Nebbe speaks with an agronomist, a policy expert and a farmer about the benefits of planting cover crops and why they aren't used more broadly.

Later, Nebbe speaks with Jeremy Parsons, the Iowa State Fair's new CEO who has dreamed of taking reign of the fair since childhood.

Guests:

  • Mark Licht, associate professor in agronomy and extension cropping system specialist, Iowa State University
  • Jonathan Coppess, associate professor and director of the Gardner Agriculture Policy Program, University of Illinois
  • Aaron Lehman, Iowa Farmers Union president
  • Jeremy Parsons, CEO of the Iowa State Fair
Tags
Talk of Iowa EnvironmentIowa State UniversityIowa State Fair
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content