Cover crops offer many benefits. Why isn't more farmland used this way?

Acres dedicated to cover crops tripled over the past 10 years, but cover crops remain a small portion of farmland, despite the practice's environmental and agricultural benefits. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, Charity Nebbe speaks with an agronomist, a policy expert and a farmer about the benefits of planting cover crops and why they aren't used more broadly.

Later, Nebbe speaks with Jeremy Parsons, the Iowa State Fair's new CEO who has dreamed of taking reign of the fair since childhood.

Guests:

